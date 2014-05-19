BRIEF-Raymond recommends dividend of 1.25 rupees per share
* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,200-3,100. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,800 1,900-2,300. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-240. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,500. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. I.R.-8 2,050-2,550 2,050-2,550. Gram 3,200-3,800 3,300-3,500. Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,425-1,600 1,350-1,550. Jowar white 2,100-3,600 1,650-1,800. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,800. Barley 1,350-1,700 1,350-1,450. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* March quarter consol net profit 336.8 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qmNpbA) Further company coverage:
Apr 28 Below is a summary of Friday's Transactions on the National Stock Exchange of India's wholesale debt market segment: TOTAL WDM TRADES Friday's So far this week ---------------- --------- ---------------- --Total traded value in mln rupees : 15,600.0 95,355.3 --Total traded value of repo deals in mln rupees : --- --- --Total number of trade