Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,950-2,350 1,950-2,350. Maida (per bag) 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 2,400-2,600 2,400-2,600. I.R.-8 2,050-2,550 2,050-2,550. Gram 3,000-3,500 3,200-3,800. Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,425-1,600 1,425-1,600. Jowar white 2,100-3,600 2,100-3,600. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,700 1,350-1,700. Source: Delhi grain market traders.