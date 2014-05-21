Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 1,800-2,800 2,200-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,550-1,750 1,600-1,800.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,680-1,800 1,950-2,350.
Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,900 1,900-2,100.
Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,800-9,500 8,600-9,600.
Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400.
Rice Sela 1,650-1,750 2,400-2,600.
I.R.-8 1,900-2,100 2,050-2,550.
Gram 3,000-3,500 3,000-3,500.
Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200.
Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200.
Bajra 1,425-1,600 1,425-1,600.
Jowar white 2,100-3,600 2,100-3,600.
Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Barley 1,350-1,700 1,350-1,700.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.