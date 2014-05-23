BRIEF-India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitments for Jan 27 bond auction
* India cenbank sets minimum underwriting commitment of 480 million rupees for 2022 bonds
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,800 1,800-2,800. Wheat Dara 1,550-1,750 1,550-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,680-1,800 1,680-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,800-9,500 8,800-9,500. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 1,650-1,750 2,650-1,750. I.R.-8 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Gram 2,950-3,450 2,900-3,400. Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,425-1,600 1,425-1,600. Jowar white 2,100-3,600 2,100-3,600. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,700 1,350-1,700. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Concerns over Trump's protectionist stance dent dollar * Market awaits details on possible U.S. fiscal stimulus * Won rises to highest in nearly 7 weeks * Taiwan dollar and Thai baht hit multi-month highs (Adds text, updates prices) By Masayuki Kitano SINGAPORE, Jan 24 Asian currencies rose on Tuesday, as the dollar was dented by concerns over U.S. President Donald Trump's protectionist trade stance and investors awaited more details on his fiscal policy plans
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/04.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/02.50 03.57% 02.68% 04.02% (Jan 23) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.68% 02.68% 02.68% -------------------------------------------------------