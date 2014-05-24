Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-2,600 1,800-2,800. Wheat Dara 1,530-1,730 1,550-1,750. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,660-1,780 1,680-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,660-1,800 1,700-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 1,840-2,000 2,200-2,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,900-9,200 8,800-9,500. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 1,650-1,750 2,650-1,750. I.R.-8 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Gram 2,950-3,450 2,950-3,450. Peas Green 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,425-1,600 1,425-1,600. Jowar white 2,100-3,600 2,100-3,600. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,700 1,350-1,700. Source: Delhi grain market traders.