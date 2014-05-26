Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,530-1,730 1,530-1,730. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,650-1,775 1,660-1,780. Maida (per bag) 1,660-1,800 1,660-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,850-2,000 1,840-2,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,900-9,200 8,900-9,200. Rice Permal 1,810-2,425 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 1,650-1,750 2,650-1,750. I.R.-8 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Gram 2,950-3,450 2,950-3,450. Peas Green 3,150-3,250 3,100-3,200. Peas White 3,000-3,200 3,000-3,200. Bajra 1,425-1,600 1,425-1,600. Jowar white 2,100-3,600 2,100-3,600. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,700 1,350-1,700. Source: Delhi grain market traders.