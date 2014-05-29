Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,600.
Wheat Dara 1,550-1,650 1,500-1,650.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,650-1,775.
Maida (per bag) 1,650-1,800 1,650-1,800.
Sooji (per bag) 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,000-9,100 8,900-9,200.
Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,810-2,425.
Rice Sela 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
I.R.-8 1,950-2,200 1,900-2,100.
Gram 3,000-3,500 2,950-3,450.
Peas Green 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300.
Peas White 3,150-3,350 3,000-3,200.
Bajra 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650.
Jowar white 2,000-3,500 2,100-3,600.
Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700.
Barley 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.