TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jun 03 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,000-2,600 2,000-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 220-250 220-250. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Maida (per bag) 1,650-1,850 1,650-1,850. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,850-2,050. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,000-9,100 8,000-9,100. Rice Permal 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Rice Sela 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. I.R.-8 1,950-2,250 1,900-2,200. Gram 3,100-3,500 3,020-3,520. Peas Green 3,200-3,300 3,200-3,300. Peas White 3,150-3,350 3,150-3,350. Bajra 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Jowar white 1,400-1,550 1,400-1,550. Maize 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,650 1,350-1,650. Source: Delhi grain market traders.