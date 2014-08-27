BRIEF-Kokuyo Camlin says unit at Patalganga started commercial production/supply
* Says newly set up unit of company at Patalganga has started its commercial production/supply Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,400-3,200 2,300-3,300. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,600 2,200-3,000 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,500 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 2,300-2,600 2,000-2,500. Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,800-2,300. I.R.-8 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400. Gram 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700. Peas Green 2,800-3,100 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,850-3,250 2,850-3,250. Bajra 1,300-1,800 1,800-2,000. Jowar white 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maize 1,200-1,550 1,650-1,750. Barley 1,375-1,700 1,500-1,800. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* To raise Basel III compliant debt instrument - perpetual additional tier i capital bonds to extent of rs. 3000 crores and tier - ii bonds up inr 30 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: