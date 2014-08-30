TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 30 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,400-3,200 2,400-3,200. Wheat Dara 1,900-2,700 1,900-2,700 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 1,750-1,950 1,800-2,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,600 8,600-9,600. Rice Permal 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Rice Sela 2,550-2,850 2,550-2,850. I.R.-8 2,100-2,500 2,150-2,450. Gram 2,550-3,750 3,550-3,750. Peas Green 2,700-3,000 2,800-3,100. Peas White 2,800-3,200 2,800-3,200. Bajra 1,400-1,900 1,400-1,900. Jowar white 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Maize 1,200-1,550 1,200-1,550. Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750. Source: Delhi grain market traders.