TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 04
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,900-2,700 1,900-2,700
#N/A
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Maida (per bag) 1,750-2,050 1,700-2,000.
Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900.
Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000.
Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,500-9,500.
Rice Permal 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400.
Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800.
I.R.-8 2,000-2,400 2,050-2,450.
Gram 2,550-3,750 3,550-3,750.
Peas Green 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900.
Peas White 2,800-3,200 2,850-3,250.
Bajra 1,400-1,900 1,400-1,900.
Jowar white 1,600-1,800 1,650-1,750.
Maize 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500.
Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750.
#N/A
Source: Delhi grain market traders.