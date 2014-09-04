TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 04 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,900-2,700 1,900-2,700 #N/A Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,750-2,050 1,700-2,000. Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 13,000-14,000 13,000-14,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 13,000-15,000 13,000-15,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,400 8,500-9,500. Rice Permal 2,100-2,400 2,100-2,400. Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800. I.R.-8 2,000-2,400 2,050-2,450. Gram 2,550-3,750 3,550-3,750. Peas Green 2,600-2,900 2,600-2,900. Peas White 2,800-3,200 2,850-3,250. Bajra 1,400-1,900 1,400-1,900. Jowar white 1,600-1,800 1,650-1,750. Maize 1,200-1,500 1,200-1,500. Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750. #N/A Source: Delhi grain market traders.