TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 2,000-2,800 2,000-2,800 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,900-2,200. Maida (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,800-2,100. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,800-9,400 8,900-9,500. Rice Permal 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Rice Sela 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. I.R.-8 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Gram 3,550-3,700 3,550-3,750. Peas Green 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800. Peas White 2,750-3,150 2,750-3,150. Bajra 1,450-1,950 1,450-1,950. Jowar white 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Maize 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750. Source: Delhi grain market traders.