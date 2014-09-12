TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 12
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000.
Wheat Dara 2,000-2,550 2,000-2,800
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Maida (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000.
Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,800-9,400 8,800-9,400.
Rice Permal 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500.
Rice Sela 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700.
I.R.-8 2,000-2,400 2,100-2,500.
Gram 3,500-3,700 3,500-3,700.
Peas Green 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800.
Peas White 2,600-3,000 2,700-3,100.
Bajra 1,450-1,950 1,450-1,950.
Jowar white 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800.
Maize 1,300-1,500 1,400-1,500.
Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750.