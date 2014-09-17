TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 17
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 2,000-2,550
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Maida (per bag) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,000 1,800-2,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,700-9,300 8,700-9,300.
Rice Permal 2,000-2,300 2,100-2,400.
Rice Sela 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
I.R.-8 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500.
Gram 3,400-3,600 3,550-3,750.
Peas Green 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700.
Peas White 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000.
Bajra 1,400-1,850 1,450-2,000.
Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700.
Maize 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500.
Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750.