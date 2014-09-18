TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 18 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400 Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Maida (per bag) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,750-2,000 1,800-2,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,700-9,300 8,700-9,300. Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,000-2,300. Rice Sela 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. I.R.-8 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Gram 3,500-3,700 3,400-3,600. Peas Green 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700. Peas White 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000. Bajra 1,400-1,800 1,400-1,850. Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Maize 1,300-1,500 1,300-1,500. Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750.