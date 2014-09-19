TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 19
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,200-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Maida (per bag) 1,400-1,700 1,500-1,800.
Sooji (per bag) 1,750-2,000 1,750-2,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,700-9,300 8,700-9,300.
Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450.
Rice Sela 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
I.R.-8 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500.
Gram 3,400-3,600 3,500-3,700.
Peas Green 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700.
Peas White 2,600-3,000 2,600-3,000.
Bajra 1,500-1,900 1,400-1,800.
Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700.
Maize 1,400-1,600 1,300-1,500.
Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750.