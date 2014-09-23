TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 23
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,100-2,900 2,200-3,000.
Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 1,900-2,500.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000.
Maida (per bag) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700.
Sooji (per bag) 1,750-2,000 1,750-2,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,200 8,600-9,200.
Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450.
Rice Sela 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600.
I.R.-8 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500.
Gram 3,450-3,650 3,400-3,600.
Peas Green 2,450-2,750 2,450-2,750.
Peas White 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900.
Bajra 1,500-1,900 1,500-1,900.
Jowar white 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600.
Maize 1,500-1,700 1,450-1,650.
Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750.