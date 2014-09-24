TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,900 2,100-2,900. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,700-2,000. Maida (per bag) 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,750-2,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,200 8,600-9,200. Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450. Rice Sela 2,300-2,600 2,300-2,600. I.R.-8 2,200-2,500 2,100-2,500. Gram 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650. Peas Green 2,400-3,000 2,450-2,750. Peas White 2,500-2,900 2,500-2,900. Bajra 1,500-1,900 1,500-1,900. Jowar white 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Maize 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Barley 1,350-1,750 1,350-1,750.