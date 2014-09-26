TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 26
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,100-2,900 2,100-2,900.
Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,150 1,800-2,100.
Maida (per bag) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,200 8,600-9,200.
Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450.
Rice Sela 2,400-2,700 2,400-2,700.
I.R.-8 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500.
Gram 3,450-3,650 3,450-3,650.
Peas Green 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000.
Peas White 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800.
Bajra 1,500-1,900 1,500-1,900.
Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,400-1,600.
Maize 1,500-1,800 1,400-1,600.
Barley 1,300-1,700 1,350-1,750.