TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,100-2,900 2,100-2,900. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150. Maida (per bag) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,600-9,000 8,600-9,200. Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450. Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,400-2,700. I.R.-8 2,200-2,500 2,200-2,500. Gram 3,400-3,600 3,450-3,650. Peas Green 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000. Peas White 2,400-2,800 2,400-2,800. Bajra 1,400-1,800 1,500-1,900. Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Maize 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Barley 1,300-1,700 1,300-1,700.