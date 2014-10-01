TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 01 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,100-2,900. Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150. Maida (per bag) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,000 8,600-9,200. Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450. Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800. I.R.-8 2,000-2,400 2,100-2,500. Gram 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600. Peas Green 2,500-3,100 2,500-3,100. Peas White 2,300-2,700 2,400-2,800. Bajra 1,400-2,100 1,400-2,100. Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Maize 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Barley 1,300-1,700 1,300-1,700.