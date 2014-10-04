TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 04
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 2,200-3,000 2,100-2,900.
Wheat Dara 1,800-2,400 1,800-2,400.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,850-2,150 1,850-2,150.
Maida (per bag) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900.
Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,400-9,000 8,600-9,200.
Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450.
Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800.
I.R.-8 2,000-2,400 2,100-2,500.
Gram 3,400-3,600 3,400-3,600.
Peas Green 2,500-3,100 2,500-3,100.
Peas White 2,300-2,700 2,400-2,800.
Bajra 1,400-2,100 1,400-2,100.
Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700.
Maize 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800.
Barley 1,300-1,700 1,300-1,700.