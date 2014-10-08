TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 08
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 1,800-2,700 1,800-2,700.
Wheat Dara 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Maida (per bag) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900.
Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100.
Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,100 8,500-9,100.
Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450.
Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800.
I.R.-8 2,100-2,500 2,000-2,400.
Gram 2,850-3,500 2,850-3,500.
Peas Green 2,450-3,050 2,450-3,050.
Peas White 2,400-2,800 2,300-2,700.
Bajra 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600.
Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700.
Maize 1,300-1,450 1,350-1,500.
Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650.