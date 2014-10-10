TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 10 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,850-2,650 1,800-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,700 1,550-1,650. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,750-2,050 1,750-2,050. Maida (per bag) 1,600-1,900 1,600-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 1,800-2,100 1,800-2,100. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,400-9,000. Rice Permal 2,050-2,450 2,050-2,450. Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800. I.R.-8 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Gram 2,800-3,500 2,800-3,500. Peas Green 2,450-3,050 2,450-3,050. Peas White 2,500-3,000 2,400-2,800. Bajra 1,400-1,700 1,400-1,700. Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,500-1,700. Maize 1,300-1,450 1,300-1,450. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650.