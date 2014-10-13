TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 13 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,850-2,650 1,850-2,650. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,700 1,600-1,700. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-2,000 1,750-2,050. Maida (per bag) 1,500-1,800 1,500-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 1,750-2,000 1,800-2,100. Rice Basmati(Common) 8,500-9,200 8,500-9,200. Rice Permal 2,000-2,400 2,000-2,400. Rice Sela 2,500-2,800 2,500-2,800. I.R.-8 2,100-2,500 2,100-2,500. Gram 2,700-3,400 2,700-3,400. Peas Green 2,400-3,000 2,450-3,050. Peas White 2,300-2,700 2,300-3,700. Bajra 1,500-1,800 1,400-1,700. Jowar white 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Maize 1,300-1,520 1,300-1,450. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Source: Delhi grain market traders.