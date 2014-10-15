TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 15
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 1,900-2,700 1,850-2,650.
Wheat Dara 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,700.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,750 1,600-1,900.
Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,500-1,800.
Sooji (per bag) 2,100-2,200 1,700-2,000.
Rice Basmati(Common) 7,700-8,500 8,500-9,200.
Rice Permal 2,100-2,300 2,000-2,400.
Rice Sela 2,600-2,700 2,400-2,700.
I.R.-8 1,900-2,000 2,100-2,500.
Gram 2,620-3,820 2,600-3,800.
Peas Green 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000.
Peas White 2,300-2,700 2,300-3,700.
Bajra 1,100-1,400 1,500-1,800.
Jowar white 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600.
Maize 1,300-1,520 1,300-1,520.
Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.