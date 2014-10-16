TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 16 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,700 1,900-2,700. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,750 1,700-1,750. Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900. Sooji (per bag) 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,700-8,500 7,700-8,500. Rice Permal 2,100-2,300 2,100-2,300. Rice Sela 2,600-2,700 2,600-2,700. I.R.-8 1,900-2,000 1,900-2,000. Gram 2,950-3,500 2,620-3,820. Peas Green 2,400-3,000 2,400-3,000. Peas White 2,300-2,700 2,300-3,700. Bajra 1,100-1,400 1,100-1,400. Jowar white 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600. Maize 1,300-1,520 1,300-1,520. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Source: Delhi grain market traders.