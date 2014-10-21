TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 21
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 1,900-2,600 1,900-2,600.
Wheat Dara 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,750-1,800.
Maida (per bag) 1,800-1,900 1,800-1,900.
Sooji (per bag) 2,050-2,150 2,000-2,100.
Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-8,400 7,600-8,400.
Rice Permal 2,050-2,300 2,100-2,300.
Rice Sela 2,500-2,700 2,500-2,700.
I.R.-8 1,800-1,950 1,900-2,000.
Gram 2,950-3,500 2,950-3,500.
Peas Green 2,300-2,900 2,300-2,900.
Peas White 2,300-3,500 2,300-3,700.
Bajra 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400.
Jowar white 1,400-1,600 1,400-1,600.
Maize 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400.
Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.