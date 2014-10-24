TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 24 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,600 1,900-2,600. Wheat Dara 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,700-1,800 1,700-1,800. Maida (per bag) 1,600-1,700 1,700-1,800. Sooji (per bag) 2,050-2,150 2,050-2,150. Rice Basmati(Common) 7,600-8,400 7,600-8,400. Rice Permal 2,050-2,300 2,050-2,300. Rice Sela 2,450-2,650 2,400-2,600. I.R.-8 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950. Gram 2,950-3,500 2,950-3,500. Peas Green 2,300-2,900 2,300-2,900. Peas White 2,300-3,500 2,300-3,500. Bajra 1,150-1,350 1,150-1,350. Jowar white 1,500-1,700 1,400-1,600. Maize 1,200-1,400 1,200-1,400. Barley 1,500-1,650 1,500-1,650. Source: Delhi grain market traders.