BRIEF-Gati approves redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 mln
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 1,775-1,850 1,775-1,850.
Wheat Dara 1,175-1,250 1,175-1,250.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,270-1,320 1,250-1,310.
Maida (per bag) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475.
Sooji (per bag) 1,685-1,775 1,675-1,780.
Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100.
Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300.
Rice Basmati(Common) 5,100-5,200 5,100-5,200.
Rice Permal 1,950-2,200 1,950-2,200.
Rice Sela 2,150-2,260 2,150-2,260.
I.R.-8 1,850-2,000 1,850-2,000.
Gram 3,450-3,850 3,450-3,850.
Peas Green 2,635-2,785 2,635-2,785.
Peas White 2,425-2,525 2,425-2,525.
Bajra 850-1,185 840-1,175.
Jowar white 1,650-1,770 1,650-1,775.
Maize 1,000-1,050 1,000-1,050.
Barley 1,150-1,300 1,150-1,300.
Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Says approved redemption of 7,528 FCCBs as per redemption notices amounting to $10 million
NEW DELHI, June 14 India's HPCL-Mittal Energy Ltd (HMEL), part-owned by steel tycoon L N Mittal, has delayed the start-up of its Bathinda refinery in northern Punjab state by a fortnight to the end of this month, an industry source said.