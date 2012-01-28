Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,600-1,800 1,600-1,800. Wheat Dara 1,200-1,300 1,225-1,310 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185 185. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400. Maida (per bag) 1,350-1,400 1,350-1,400. Sooji (per bag) 1,400-1,450 1,415-1,460. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,850-1,900 1,850-1,900. Rice Sela 2,125-2,150 2,125-2,150. I.R.-8 1,350-1,400 1,340-1,390. Gram 3,250-3,600 3,250-3,600. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,450-2,500 2,450-2,500. Bajra 1,050-1,500 1,040-1,475. Jowar white 1,775-1,900 1,775-1,900. Maize 1,300-1,330 1,300-1,330. Barley 1,125-1,225 1,125-1,225. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.