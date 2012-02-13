Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Wheat Dara 1,250-1,350 1,225-1,325 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 190 190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,260-1,340 1,250-1,325. Maida (per bag) 1,460-1,480 1,450-1,475. Sooji (per bag) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,775-2,200 1,775-2,200. Rice Sela 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. I.R.-8 1,340-1,440 1,350-1,450. Gram 3,260-3,660 3,250-3,650. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. Bajra 1,000-1,400 950-1,350. Jowar white 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950. Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,130-1,230 1,130-1,230. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.