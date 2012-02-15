Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,750-1,950 1,750-1,950. Wheat Dara 1,250-1,370 1,250-1,350 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 190 190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,240-1,330 1,260-1,340. Maida (per bag) 1,440-1,460 1,440-1,460. Sooji (per bag) 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,750-2,150 1,750-2,150. Rice Sela 2,150-2,250 2,100-2,200. I.R.-8 1,340-1,440 1,340-1,440. Gram 3,260-3,660 3,250-3,650. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,400-2,500 2,400-2,500. Bajra 1,000-1,400 1,000-1,400. Jowar white 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950. Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,130-1,230 1,130-1,230. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-June 09 1. Groundnut oil prices dropped further due to restricted demand from retailers. 2. Palm olien moved down due to supply pressure. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,730-0,930 0,670-0,920 0,635-0,828 0,610-0,838 (Auction price) Market delivery 0,0