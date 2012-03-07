Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,700-1,900 1,700-1,900. Wheat Dara 1,275-1,375 1,275-1,375 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 190 190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,225-1,325 1,250-1,350. Maida (per bag) 1,450-1,475 1,450-1,475. Sooji (per bag) 1,440-1,540 1,455-1,550. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,800-2,200 1,750-2,150. Rice Sela 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150. I.R.-8 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Gram 3,250-3,650 3,250-3,630. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550. Bajra 1,040-1,355 1,040-1,355. Jowar white 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950. Maize 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Barley 1,150-1,250 1,150-1,250. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.