Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,640-1,840 1,650-1,850. Wheat Dara 1,250-1,350 1,250-1,350 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 190 190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,200-1,300 1,200-1,300. Maida (per bag) 1,425-1,450 1,450-1,475. Sooji (per bag) 1,455-1,555 1,455-1,555. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,750-2,200 1,750-2,200. Rice Sela 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150. I.R.-8 1,325-1,425 1,325-1,425. Gram 3,400-3,800 3,400-3,800. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,450-2,550 2,450-2,550. Bajra 1,050-1,370 1,040-1,350. Jowar white 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950. Maize 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Barley 1,150-1,260 1,150-1,250. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.