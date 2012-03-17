India's Reliance Capital non-life insurance unit plans listing in FY18
MUMBAI, June 12 Reliance General Insurance Co. Ltd, a unit of Reliance Capital Ltd, plans to list on the stock exchanges this financial year, the company said on Monday.
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,700-2,000 1,700-2,000. Wheat Dara 1,270-1,370 1,270-1,370 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 190 190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,210-1,310 1,225-1,325. Maida (per bag) 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Sooji (per bag) 1,455-1,555 1,455-1,555. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,100 9,100. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 4,200-4,300 4,200-4,300. Rice Permal 1,750-2,200 1,750-2,200. Rice Sela 2,050-2,100 2,100-2,150. I.R.-8 1,330-1,430 1,330-1,430. Gram 3,350-3,770 3,350-3,770. Peas Green 2,500-2,550 2,500-2,550. Peas White 2,440-2,640 2,450-2,550. Bajra 1,030-1,350 1,030-1,350. Jowar white 1,800-1,950 1,800-1,950. Maize 1,350-1,455 1,350-1,450. Barley 1,100-1,230 1,100-1,230. Guwar 2,000-2,200 2,000-2,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)
* Approved and allotted secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debenture aggregating to 5.50 billion rupees