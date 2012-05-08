TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - May 08 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,200 1,800-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,200-1,300 1,225-1,325 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-190 185-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,250-1,350 1,225-1,325. Maida (per bag) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Sooji (per bag) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,000-6,500 5,000-6,500. Rice Permal 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300. Rice Sela 2,100-2,140 2,100-2,140. I.R.-8 1,350-1,450 1,340-1,440. Gram 3,660-3,775 3,660-3,775. Peas Green 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750. Peas White 2,550-3,650 2,540-2,640. Bajra 1,025-1,050 1,025-1,050. Jowar white 2,025-2,225 2,025-2,225. Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,425-1,550 1,425-1,575. Guwar 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)