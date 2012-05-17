TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - May 17 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,850-2,250 1,800-2,200. Wheat Dara 1,140-1,240 1,160-1,260 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-190 185-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,260-1,360 1,270-1,370. Maida (per bag) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Sooji (per bag) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,000-6,500 5,000-6,500. Rice Permal 2,000-2,300 2,100-2,400. Rice Sela 2,150-2,250 2,100-2,200. I.R.-8 1,370-1,470 1,370-1,470. Gram 3,630-3,720 3,650-3,750. Peas Green 2,725-2,825 2,750-2,800. Peas White 2,500-3,600 2,500-3,600. Bajra 1,050-1,070 1,050-1,070. Jowar white 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200. Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,450-1,550 1,450-1,550. Guwar 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)