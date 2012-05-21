TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - May 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,200 1,850-2,250. Wheat Dara 1,150-1,250 1,175-1,275 Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-190 185-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,250-1,350 1,240-1,340. Maida (per bag) 1,300-1,400 1,325-1,425. Sooji (per bag) 1,500-1,600 1,500-1,600. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,000 9,000. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,000-6,500 5,000-6,500. Rice Permal 2,000-2,300 2,000-2,300. Rice Sela 2,150-2,250 2,150-2,250. I.R.-8 1,375-1,475 1,370-1,470. Gram 3,670-3,750 3,650-3,730. Peas Green 2,725-2,825 2,725-2,825. Peas White 2,500-3,600 2,500-3,600. Bajra 1,025-1,075 1,025-1,075. Jowar white 2,050-2,200 2,050-2,200. Maize 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Barley 1,400-1,500 1,425-1,525. Guwar 2,500-3,000 2,500-3,000. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)