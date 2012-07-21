TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Jul 21 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,750-2,550 1,700-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,325-1,550 1,325-1,550. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,350-1,475 1,350-1,475. Maida (per bag) 1,415-1,450 1,415-1,450. Sooji (per bag) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500. Rice Permal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200. Rice Sela 2,550-2,650 2,500-2,600. I.R.-8 1,600-1,650 1,600-1,650. Gram 4,650-5,050 4,600-5,100. Peas Green 2,800-2,900 2,850-2,900. Peas White 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000. Bajra 1,050-1,300 1,050-1,300. Jowar white 1,700-2,150 1,750-2,200. Maize 1,175-1,200 1,175-1,200. Barley 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)