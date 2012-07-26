Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,550-2,450 1,550-2,450. Wheat Dara 1,250-1,450 1,250-1,450. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,375-1,500 1,350-1,475. Maida (per bag) 1,410-1,450 1,400-1,440. Sooji (per bag) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,200-6,500 6,200-6,500. Rice Permal 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200. Rice Sela 2,550-2,650 2,550-2,650. I.R.-8 1,635-1,685 1,625-1,675. Gram 4,750-5,150 4,700-5,100. Peas Green 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Peas White 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000. Bajra 1,025-1,275 1,025-1,275. Jowar white 1,650-1,950 1,650-1,950. Maize 1,250-1,800 1,250-1,800. Barley 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.