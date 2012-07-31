Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,225 1,800-2,225. Wheat Dara 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 190 190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,500-1,520 1,500-1,520. Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,725 1,680-1,720. Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,730 1,700-1,730. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,400 9,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300. Rice Permal 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850. Rice Sela 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. I.R.-8 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Gram 2,425-2,500 2,430-2,510. Peas Green 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100. Peas White 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675. Bajra 940-1,100 950-1,100. Jowar white 1,425-1,525 1,425-1,525. Maize 1,000-1,450 1,000-1,450. Barley 950-1,050 940-1,000. Guwar 1,750-2,150 1,750-2,150. Source: Delhi grain market traders.