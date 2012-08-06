BRIEF-Unichem Labs gets EIR from U.S. FDA for Ghaziabad facility
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,800-2,225 1,800-2,225. Wheat Dara 1,425-1,450 1,425-1,450. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 190 190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,500-1,520 1,500-1,520. Maida (per bag) 1,700-1,725 1,680-1,720. Sooji (per bag) 1,700-1,730 1,700-1,730. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,400 9,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,200-6,300 6,200-6,300. Rice Permal 1,600-1,850 1,600-1,850. Rice Sela 2,000-2,100 2,000-2,100. I.R.-8 1,450-1,500 1,450-1,500. Gram 2,425-2,500 2,430-2,510. Peas Green 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100. Peas White 1,650-1,675 1,650-1,675. Bajra 940-1,100 950-1,100. Jowar white 1,425-1,525 1,425-1,525. Maize 1,000-1,450 1,000-1,450. Barley 950-1,050 940-1,000. Guwar 1,750-2,150 1,750-2,150. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
* Co's formulations manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from U.S. FDA
Jun 7 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of June 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Ekk I