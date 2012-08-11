TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Aug 11 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,850-2,400 1,850-2,400. Wheat Dara 1,240-1,440 1,240-1,440. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Maida (per bag) 1,420-1,435 1,420-1,435. Sooji (per bag) 1,550-1,650 1,550-1,650. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,300-6,600 6,300-6,600. Rice Permal 2,000-2,150 2,000-2,150. Rice Sela 2,425-2,625 2,425-2,625. I.R.-8 1,600-1,750 1,600-1,750. Gram 4,800-5,200 4,800-5,200. Peas Green 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Peas White 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000. Bajra 1,030-1,240 1,030-1,240. Jowar white 1,650-1,950 1,650-1,950. Maize 1,225-1,725 1,225-1,725. Barley 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders. (Bangalore Commodity Desk, +91-080 6677 3555,e-mail: commodities@reuters.com)