Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,950-2,500 1,950-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,275-1,475 1,270-1,470. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 180-190 180-190. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,300-1,400 1,300-1,400. Maida (per bag) 1,440-1,490 1,450-1,500. Sooji (per bag) 1,540-1,600 1,540-1,600. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 10,000 10,000. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,400-6,700 6,400-6,700. Rice Permal 2,200-2,250 2,150-2,200. Rice Sela 2,450-2,650 2,450-2,650. I.R.-8 1,670-1,850 1,650-1,800. Gram 4,775-5,175 4,800-5,225. Peas Green 2,800-2,900 2,800-2,900. Peas White 2,700-3,000 2,700-3,000. Bajra 1,050-1,075 1,050-1,075. Jowar white 1,625-1,925 1,625-1,925. Maize 1,250-1,750 1,250-1,750. Barley 1,250-1,400 1,250-1,400. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.