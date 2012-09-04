Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Wheat Dara 1,550-1,610 1,550-1,610. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-195 185-195. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,525-1,625 1,550-1,650. Maida (per bag) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850. Sooji (per bag) 1,950-2,075 1,925-2,050. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600. Rice Permal 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100. Rice Sela 2,630-2,775 2,630-2,775. I.R.-8 1,530-1,630 1,550-1,650. Gram 4,750-5,020 4,800-5,020. Peas Green 3,140-3,200 3,140-3,200. Peas White 3,050-3,100 3,040-3,090. Bajra 1,175-1,210 1,175-1,210. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,350-1,650 1,300-1,600. Barley 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.