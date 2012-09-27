TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Sep 27 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 2,050-2,700 2,100-2,700. Wheat Dara 1,550-1,700 1,500-1,650. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 185-195 185-195. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,550-1,650 1,520-1,620. Maida (per bag) 1,850-1,950 1,875-1,970. Sooji (per bag) 1,900-2,150 1,950-2,200. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,400 9,400. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,700-7,000 6,600-6,800. Rice Permal 2,200-2,400 2,150-2,300. Rice Sela 2,650-2,775 2,650-2,775. I.R.-8 1,575-1,625 1,575-1,625. Gram 4,925-5,350 4,900-5,325. Peas Green 3,150-3,200 3,150-3,200. Peas White 3,100-3,200 3,100-3,200. Bajra 1,350-1,650 1,350-1,650. Jowar white 2,100-2,200 2,100-2,200. Maize 1,425-1,555 1,425-1,555. Barley 1,300-1,600 1,300-1,600. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.