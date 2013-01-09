Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi
Tel: 011 2619 1464
Indicative Previous
Grains opening close
(in rupees per 100 kg unless stated)
----------------------------------------------------------
Wheat Desi 1,900-2,400 1,900-2,400.
Wheat Dara 1,550-1,650 1,560-1,620.
Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215.
Roller Mill (per bag) 1,625-1,700 1,650-1,710.
Maida (per bag) 1,750-1,825 1,750-1,825.
Sooji (per bag) 1,810-1,910 1,800-1,900.
Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500.
Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200.
Rice Basmati(Common) 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600.
Rice Permal 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050.
Rice Sela 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650.
I.R.-8 1,525-1,625 1,550-1,650.
Gram 4,100-4,550 4,050-4,500.
Peas Green 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800.
Peas White 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625.
Bajra 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650.
Jowar white 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500.
Maize 1,475-1,650 1,475-1,650.
Barley 1,350-1,425 1,350-1,425.
Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200.
Source: Delhi grain market traders.
