Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,900-2,400 1,900-2,400. Wheat Dara 1,550-1,650 1,560-1,620. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,625-1,700 1,650-1,710. Maida (per bag) 1,750-1,825 1,750-1,825. Sooji (per bag) 1,810-1,910 1,800-1,900. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600. Rice Permal 1,950-2,050 1,950-2,050. Rice Sela 2,600-2,650 2,600-2,650. I.R.-8 1,525-1,625 1,550-1,650. Gram 4,100-4,550 4,050-4,500. Peas Green 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800. Peas White 2,600-2,625 2,600-2,625. Bajra 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650. Jowar white 1,500-2,500 1,500-2,500. Maize 1,475-1,650 1,475-1,650. Barley 1,350-1,425 1,350-1,425. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.