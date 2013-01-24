TABLE-India Grain Prices - Delhi - Oct 25 Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,650-1,900 1,650-1,900. Wheat Dara 1,270-1,300 1,270-1,300. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 175 175. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,350-1,375 1,350-1,375. Maida (per bag) 1,550-1,575 1,550-1,575. Sooji (per bag) 1,780-1,830 1,775-1,825. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,300 9,300. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Common) 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700. Rice Permal 1,900-2,100 1,900-2,100. Rice Sela 2,200-2,300 2,200-2,300. I.R.-8 1,650-1,750 1,650-1,750. Gram 2,330-2,355 2,340-2,360. Peas Green 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050. Peas White 1,835-1,850 1,835-1,850. Bajra 830-850 840-860. Jowar white 1,100-2,100 1,100-2,100. Maize 1,050-1,160 1,050-1,160. Barley 1,240-1,280 1,250-1,300. Guwar 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. Source: Delhi grain market traders.