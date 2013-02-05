BRIEF-Patel Engineering says resignation of Sunil Shinde as CEO
* Says resignation of Sunil Shinde as whole time director and chief executive officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Rates by Asian News International, New Delhi Tel: 011 2619 1464 Indicative Previous Grains opening close (in rupees per 100 kg unless stated) ---------------------------------------------------------- Wheat Desi 1,950-2,600 1,900-2,500. Wheat Dara 1,550-1,750 1,525-1,715. Atta Chakki (per 10 Kg) 210-215 210-215. Roller Mill (per bag) 1,575-1,675 1,570-1,670. Maida (per bag) 1,710-1,850 1,725-1,825. Sooji (per bag) 1,880-1,980 1,880-1,980. Rice Basmati(Sri Lal Mahal) 9,500 9,500. Rice Basmati(Lal Quila) 9,200 9,200. Rice Basmati(Common) 6,400-6,600 6,400-6,600. Rice Permal 2,125-2,225 2,125-2,225. Rice Sela 2,500-2,600 2,500-2,600. I.R.-8 1,550-1,675 1,530-1,650. Gram 4,200-5,100 4,170-5,020 Peas Green 2,725-2,825 2,725-2,825. Peas White 2,500-2,575 2,500-2,575. Bajra 1,450-1,650 1,450-1,650. Jowar white 1,500-2,100 1,500-2,100. Maize 1,425-1,625 1,425-1,625. Barley 1,350-1,450 1,350-1,450. Guwar 2,700-3,200 2,700-3,200. Source: Delhi grain market traders.
KARACHI, Pakistan, June 2 The Karachi Cotton Association on Friday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,288 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,950 to 6,750 rupees per maund. T